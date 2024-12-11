Coca-Cola Sells Stake in Indian Bottling Unit to Jubilant Bhartia

Coca-Cola has sold a 40% stake in its India bottling business, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCBL), to Jubilant Bhartia Group.

The financial details have not been disclosed, but reports peg the deal at approximately Rs 10,000 crore. This significant transaction is aligned with Coca-Cola's strategy to pursue an asset-light model.

According to a joint statement, the deal marks a milestone as Coca-Cola aims to 'refresh the world and make a difference.' Jubilant Bhartia Group's experience is expected to enhance Coca-Cola's market presence and provide greater value to local communities. The move is part of Coca-Cola's broader global divestment of bottling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)