Left Menu

New RBI Governor Advocates Agility in Economic Strategy

Sanjay Malhotra, the newly appointed RBI Governor, vows to maintain policy continuity and stability, while stressing the necessity for agility in response to global economic and political changes. In his initial address, Malhotra also highlighted collaboration with stakeholders and the use of technology for enhancing financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:56 IST
New RBI Governor Advocates Agility in Economic Strategy
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move for India's central banking system, Sanjay Malhotra took over as the Reserve Bank of India's 26th Governor, following the tenure of Shaktikanta Das. Malhotra underscored the importance of sustaining policy continuity and stability while also adapting swiftly to current global economic and political challenges.

Addressing the media shortly after assuming his new role, Malhotra acknowledged that while continuity in policy is crucial, the bank must also stay flexible and responsive. His focus remains on fostering discussions with financial regulators and government entities to uphold the Reserve Bank's enduring legacy.

Furthermore, Malhotra committed to leveraging technology to boost financial inclusion across the nation, showcasing a forward-thinking vision for the RBI under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024