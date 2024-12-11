New RBI Governor Advocates Agility in Economic Strategy

In a decisive move for India's central banking system, Sanjay Malhotra took over as the Reserve Bank of India's 26th Governor, following the tenure of Shaktikanta Das. Malhotra underscored the importance of sustaining policy continuity and stability while also adapting swiftly to current global economic and political challenges.

Addressing the media shortly after assuming his new role, Malhotra acknowledged that while continuity in policy is crucial, the bank must also stay flexible and responsive. His focus remains on fostering discussions with financial regulators and government entities to uphold the Reserve Bank's enduring legacy.

Furthermore, Malhotra committed to leveraging technology to boost financial inclusion across the nation, showcasing a forward-thinking vision for the RBI under his leadership.

