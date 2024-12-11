Left Menu

New Wheat Stock Norms to Tackle Hoarding and Price Surge

The government has tightened wheat stock holding norms to curb hoarding and control price hikes. Wholesalers, big chain retailers, and processors face lower stock limits until March 2025. Stricter registration and compliance measures are in place, with penalties for violations under the Essential Commodities Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has further tightened wheat stock norms as part of ongoing efforts to curb hoarding and control rising prices. According to the food ministry's latest announcement, these revised norms are effective until March 31, 2025, and apply to wholesalers, small and large retailers, as well as processors.

Under the new rules, wholesalers are now restricted to maintaining a wheat stock of 1,000 tonnes, down from the earlier limit of 2,000 tonnes. Retailers, including big chain outlets, can now hold a maximum of 5 tonnes per outlet, a reduction from 10 tonnes. Processors can maintain stock at 50% instead of 60% of their monthly installed capacity multiplied by the remaining months until April 2025.

Entities must register on the official wheat stock limit portal and update their stock positions weekly. Violations of the prescribed limits will incur penalties under the Essential Commodities Act of 1955. The government keenly monitors these measures to uphold food security and stabilize market prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

