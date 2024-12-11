Coca-Cola Sells 40% Stake in Indian Bottling to Jubilant Bhartia Group

Global beverage giant Coca-Cola announced the sale of a 40 percent stake in its India bottling business, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCBL), to Jubilant Bhartia Group on Wednesday. While the financial specifics remain undisclosed, reports suggest the deal is valued around Rs 10,000 crore.

This strategic investment marks a significant step in The Coca-Cola Company's global divestment plan as part of an asset-light model. Jubilant Beverages Limited, a new entity formed by Jubilant Bhartia Group in October, will acquire the stake. The transaction awaits regulatory approval.

The move is expected to bolster HCCB's market presence and fuel growth. Jubilant Bhartia Group, renowned for its diverse sector expertise, aims to drive innovation and deliver value to both local communities and consumers, in collaboration with Coca-Cola.

(With inputs from agencies.)