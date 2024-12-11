Tivolt and Tata Power Energize India's EV Future

In a significant move to boost India's electric vehicle sector, Tivolt Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd, part of the Murugappa Group, has joined hands with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd to enhance e-mobility solutions for commercial vehicles. The collaboration was announced on Wednesday by top officials from both companies.

This strategic partnership aims to establish a comprehensive electric vehicle charging network across Tivolt's expanding footprint. Leveraging Tata Power's expertise in EV charging solutions, this initiative promises to provide a robust infrastructure supporting Tivolt's commercial vehicle network nationwide.

Tata Power plans to integrate solar energy systems into Tivolt's dealership networks, further supporting sustainable energy use. According to Deepesh Nanda, CEO of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, this partnership aims to empower India's crucial small and commercial vehicle segments, thus accelerating the nation's transition to clean energy solutions. Tivolt's CEO, Saju Nair, highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration to enhance electric adoption and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)