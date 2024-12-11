Left Menu

France's Emergency Budget Legislation: Temporary Fix Amid Political Uncertainty

France's outgoing government proposed emergency legislation to permit continued spending, tax collection, and debt issuance starting next year, preventing a shutdown after the 2025 budget collapse. The temporary law will maintain most spending at current levels, affecting taxes and debt issuance until a new budget is passed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:00 IST
France's Emergency Budget Legislation: Temporary Fix Amid Political Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France's outgoing government unveiled emergency legislation on Wednesday to authorize the state to maintain spending, tax collection, and debt issuance at the beginning of next year. This measure aims to prevent a government shutdown akin to that experienced in the U.S., following the collapse of Prime Minister Michel Barnier's administration last week, which nullified the 2025 budget bill.

The bill serves as a temporary fix until France's fragmented parliament approves a more enduring budget drafted by a prospective new government, anticipated by early 2025. Under this legislation, most spending will remain at 2024 levels without accounting for inflation, with pensions as an exception due to a 2.2% inflation adjustment costing 6.5 billion euros.

Additionally, immediate spending for certain investments and subsidies is postponed pending a new budget, such as planned tax breaks for farmers. The law ensures continued tax collection but prevents tax bracket inflation adjustments, affecting 380,000 households. Despite unspecified debt issuance targets, France aims for 300 billion euros in medium and long-term bonds in the next year, subject to revision in a new budget. Social security bodies will continue capital market borrowing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024