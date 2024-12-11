Left Menu

Revamping Civil Aviation: Key Amendments Aiming for Safety

The 'Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982' is undergoing amendments for enhanced safety. The Civil Aviation Ministry is integrating data to make informed policy decisions and addressing the surge in domestic passengers by increasing the number of airports and Flying Training Organisations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:43 IST
Revamping Civil Aviation: Key Amendments Aiming for Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982' is currently being revised. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that the amendments are under inter-ministerial review to gather feedback. The changes aim to allow authorities to take swift action against threats without court orders.

Naidu highlighted that the Civil Aviation Ministry is creating a Centralised Data Repository. By integrating data from platforms like DIGI Yatra, the ministry seeks to formulate evidence-based policies. He emphasized it as crucial legislation to strengthen civil aviation security and expects feedback from the relevant ministries soon.

As the domestic aviation industry grows, the ministry aims to expand the number of aircraft to 2300 and increase Flying Training Organisations. Passenger traffic has seen significant growth, with a 5.3% increase in October, leading to India having 158 airports from 74 in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024