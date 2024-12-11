Revamping Civil Aviation: Key Amendments Aiming for Safety

The 'Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982' is currently being revised. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu confirmed that the amendments are under inter-ministerial review to gather feedback. The changes aim to allow authorities to take swift action against threats without court orders.

Naidu highlighted that the Civil Aviation Ministry is creating a Centralised Data Repository. By integrating data from platforms like DIGI Yatra, the ministry seeks to formulate evidence-based policies. He emphasized it as crucial legislation to strengthen civil aviation security and expects feedback from the relevant ministries soon.

As the domestic aviation industry grows, the ministry aims to expand the number of aircraft to 2300 and increase Flying Training Organisations. Passenger traffic has seen significant growth, with a 5.3% increase in October, leading to India having 158 airports from 74 in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)