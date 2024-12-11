Left Menu

Sai Life Sciences IPO Gains Strong Initial Interest

Sai Life Sciences' initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 84% on its first day. The Hyderabad-based company's Rs 3,043-crore IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,092 crore. Proceeds will aid debt payment and corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:06 IST
Sai Life Sciences IPO Gains Strong Initial Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sai Life Sciences attracted an 84% subscription on its first day, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. The share sale saw bids for 3,27,98,169 shares against the 3,88,29,848 shares on offer.

The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.62 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) secured 18% of their share. Non-institutional investors accounted for 15% of the subscription.

Backed by private equity major TPG Capital, Sai Life Sciences raised Rs 913 crore from anchor investors before the IPO. The offering, priced between Rs 522 and Rs 549 per share, will conclude on Friday. The total IPO size is Rs 3,043 crore, including a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.81 crore shares valued at Rs 2,092 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024