Bihar's Drive to Empower Entrepreneurs: Major Financial Push Unveiled

The Bihar government will disburse the second installment of financial aid to entrepreneurs under Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana and Bihar Laghu Udyami Yojana. A special event will take place to promote self-employment among the state's youth. Key officials and ministers will be attending the program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:02 IST
In a significant move to boost entrepreneurship, the Bihar government is set to disburse the second installment of financial assistance to select entrepreneurs under its flagship schemes, Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana and Bihar Laghu Udyami Yojana.

The Department of Industries will host a special programme on December 12 at Aranya Bhawan in Patna, emphasizing the government's commitment to empowering the educated, unemployed youth of the state through self-employment opportunities.

Top officials, including several ministers, will attend the event. Launched in 2018, the Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana has already distributed Rs 2,800 crore to beneficiaries, while the newer Bihar Laghu Udyami Yojana focuses on supporting economically disadvantaged families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

