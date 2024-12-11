Left Menu

Chaos on Kurla Street: BEST Bus Tragedy

The CCTV footage of a BEST bus accident in Kurla, Mumbai, shows driver Sanjay More, who escaped through a window with two backpacks after the crash. The accident resulted in seven deaths and 42 injuries as the electric bus plowed into pedestrians and vehicles due to driver inexperience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:44 IST
Chaos on Kurla Street: BEST Bus Tragedy
driver
  Country:
  India

In a shocking incident, CCTV footage has surfaced showing the aftermath of a fatal BEST bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla area. The video captures driver Sanjay More collecting two backpacks and fleeing through a window, following the tragic crash.

The footage, which went viral on social media, reveals passengers' panic as the electric bus, driven by More, recklessly hit pedestrians and vehicles. The chaos unfolded on a busy street as the bus swerved erratically, causing multiple injuries and fatalities.

The driver, More, has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide. Investigations revealed he had minimal training in operating electric vehicles, raising concerns over safety protocols. Meanwhile, the city grapples with the aftermath of this devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

