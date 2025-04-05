Gujarat Powers Ahead in the Electric Vehicle Revolution
Gujarat is rapidly advancing in the field of electric mobility, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announcing the state's ambition to become a key manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and related equipment.
During the inauguration of Matter Energy's EV manufacturing plant in Changodar, Patel highlighted the state's efforts, citing the registration of more than 2.64 lakh electric vehicles and the operation of 800 e-buses as part of Gujarat's commitment to green growth and reducing carbon footprints. He emphasized the importance of the state's EV Policy-2021 and the Atmanirbhar Gujarat Scheme in achieving these goals.
Furthermore, Patel discussed India's broader automotive strategy, including the 'Innovate in India' initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi to strengthen the EV sector. India's significant achievements in renewable energy were also underscored, with the country's solar capacity growing from 2.8 GW to 102.5 GW over a decade, illustrating the country's commitment to becoming a global leader in sustainable energy.
