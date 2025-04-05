Left Menu

Gujarat Powers Ahead in the Electric Vehicle Revolution

Gujarat is making strides in electric mobility, aiming to become a hub for electric vehicles, with over 2.64 lakh EVs registered and 800 e-buses operational. The state promotes green growth and aims to contribute to India's competitiveness in the EV sector through policy support and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:41 IST
Gujarat Powers Ahead in the Electric Vehicle Revolution
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat is rapidly advancing in the field of electric mobility, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announcing the state's ambition to become a key manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and related equipment.

During the inauguration of Matter Energy's EV manufacturing plant in Changodar, Patel highlighted the state's efforts, citing the registration of more than 2.64 lakh electric vehicles and the operation of 800 e-buses as part of Gujarat's commitment to green growth and reducing carbon footprints. He emphasized the importance of the state's EV Policy-2021 and the Atmanirbhar Gujarat Scheme in achieving these goals.

Furthermore, Patel discussed India's broader automotive strategy, including the 'Innovate in India' initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi to strengthen the EV sector. India's significant achievements in renewable energy were also underscored, with the country's solar capacity growing from 2.8 GW to 102.5 GW over a decade, illustrating the country's commitment to becoming a global leader in sustainable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025