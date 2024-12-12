India's Edible Oil Import Surges: A Detailed Analysis

India has witnessed a significant 38.5% rise in edible oil imports for November, reaching 15.9 lakh tonnes. This surge is attributed mainly to a sharp increase in imports of crude sunflower and soyabean oils.

According to figures released by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India, the overall import of vegetable oils, which includes both edible and non-edible varieties, rose by 40% in November, the first month of the 2024-25 oil marketing year. Total vegetable oil imports totaled 16,27,642 tonnes compared to 11,60,590 tonnes in the same period the previous year.

Among the edible oils, the import of RBD palmolein rose markedly, while imports of crude palm oil showed a decline. Imports of crude sunflower and soyabean oils saw substantial increases, reflecting shifting dynamics in global and domestic market demands.

