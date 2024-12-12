Left Menu

India's Edible Oil Import Surges: A Detailed Analysis

India's edible oil import surged by 38.5% to 15.9 lakh tonnes in November, driven largely by increased shipments of crude sunflower and soyabean oils. According to industry data, this rise was accompanied by a notable increase in non-edible oil imports, despite a drop in crude palm oil imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:21 IST
India's Edible Oil Import Surges: A Detailed Analysis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has witnessed a significant 38.5% rise in edible oil imports for November, reaching 15.9 lakh tonnes. This surge is attributed mainly to a sharp increase in imports of crude sunflower and soyabean oils.

According to figures released by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India, the overall import of vegetable oils, which includes both edible and non-edible varieties, rose by 40% in November, the first month of the 2024-25 oil marketing year. Total vegetable oil imports totaled 16,27,642 tonnes compared to 11,60,590 tonnes in the same period the previous year.

Among the edible oils, the import of RBD palmolein rose markedly, while imports of crude palm oil showed a decline. Imports of crude sunflower and soyabean oils saw substantial increases, reflecting shifting dynamics in global and domestic market demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024