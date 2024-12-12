Sumit Woods Limited Garners Fresh Investment for Growth

Sumit Woods Limited, a major force in real estate redevelopment in Mumbai, continues to impact the urban landscape with a tradition of quality and innovation. The company has announced a successful allocation of 46,81,709 equity shares at Rs115 per share, marking a significant vote of confidence from investors.

This move, aligned with a special resolution from September 2024, also saw the board approving 27,65,000 convertible warrants, scheduled to convert into equity shares. This substantial injection of capital is expected to bolster the completion of the company's extensive project pipeline, ensuring timely delivery of strategic developments.

Managing Director Mitaram Jangid stated, "This equity share allotment signifies a new milestone, reinforcing investor trust. It strengthens our financial base, enabling us to advance our project timeline and maintain our commitment to transformative developments." The initiative secures Sumit Woods Limited's position in real estate growth and quality service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)