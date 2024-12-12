European Markets Surge Amid Anticipated Rate Cuts

European stocks rose modestly on Thursday as market participants eyed a potential rate cut from the European Central Bank. The move comes as the euro zone faces sluggish growth and rising political risks.

The STOXX 600, a broad gauge of European stocks, added 0.1% by mid-morning, driven by sectors sensitive to economic shifts like oil& gas, automobiles, and mining. Economists broadly expect the ECB to lower rates by 25 basis points, with some debate over a larger 50 basis point reduction as inflation nears targets and economic activity wanes.

The Swiss National Bank is also under scrutiny, with expectations of a significant rate cut. Market responses were mixed; SThree Plc shares plummeted following a profit warning, while Swiss pharmaceutical company Lonza saw its stock price climb after reaffirming its annual outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)