Naidu Pushes for Job Creation in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu urged district collectors to focus on job creation during a conference. He emphasized employment metrics as key for success, urging more investment and improved ease of business, and highlighted a business-friendly environment to meet government goals of 20 lakh jobs.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a concerted effort to create jobs across the state. Addressing a conference of district collectors, Naidu stressed that employment generation should be the key indicator of success for the government.
He urged collectors to concentrate on attracting investments and to come prepared with details at the next meeting. Naidu highlighted concerns over the lack of initiative in some districts, particularly Chittoor and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), where efforts to conduct meetings and draw investments have been insufficient.
The Chief Minister also instructed officials to streamline the process of granting permissions to industries and integrate farmers into land acquisition for projects, advocating for a business-friendly environment to attract investments and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Investments in Education to Empower Ghana’s Future Workforce
Visa Scammers Busted: Fake Employment Schemes Unveiled
Govt Accelerates Infrastructure Overhaul with New Agency, Roads Programme, and Record Investments
Godrej Enterprises Reveals New Identity, Announces Major Investments
Tube Investments of India Poised to Acquire Major Stake in KCAL for Rs 62 Crore