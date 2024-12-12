Left Menu

Naidu Pushes for Job Creation in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu urged district collectors to focus on job creation during a conference. He emphasized employment metrics as key for success, urging more investment and improved ease of business, and highlighted a business-friendly environment to meet government goals of 20 lakh jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:22 IST
Naidu Pushes for Job Creation in Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a concerted effort to create jobs across the state. Addressing a conference of district collectors, Naidu stressed that employment generation should be the key indicator of success for the government.

He urged collectors to concentrate on attracting investments and to come prepared with details at the next meeting. Naidu highlighted concerns over the lack of initiative in some districts, particularly Chittoor and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), where efforts to conduct meetings and draw investments have been insufficient.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to streamline the process of granting permissions to industries and integrate farmers into land acquisition for projects, advocating for a business-friendly environment to attract investments and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024