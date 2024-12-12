Naidu Pushes for Job Creation in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a concerted effort to create jobs across the state. Addressing a conference of district collectors, Naidu stressed that employment generation should be the key indicator of success for the government.

He urged collectors to concentrate on attracting investments and to come prepared with details at the next meeting. Naidu highlighted concerns over the lack of initiative in some districts, particularly Chittoor and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), where efforts to conduct meetings and draw investments have been insufficient.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to streamline the process of granting permissions to industries and integrate farmers into land acquisition for projects, advocating for a business-friendly environment to attract investments and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)