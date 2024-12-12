Pound Holds Steady Amid Central Bank Anticipations

The British pound demonstrated stability against both the euro and the dollar on Thursday as investors awaited important central bank declarations. The European Central Bank is set to announce its policy decision later today, followed by the Bank of England and Federal Reserve next week. The Bank of England is anticipated to maintain existing rates, unlike other major banks which may lower them by 25 basis points.

On Wednesday, the pound hit its strongest mark against the euro since March 2022, trading at 82.39 pence per euro. Market strategist Michael Brown from Pepperstone remarked that the euro's decline against the sterling aligns with grim economic forecasts for the UK, although conditions are perceived as worse in the eurozone.

Heightened political uncertainties in France and Germany compound the economic situation, with recent leadership changes in France and impending elections in Germany. While the BoE may cautiously approach rate adjustments, analysts predict more frequent cuts by the ECB and gradual reductions from the Federal Reserve. This cautious approach by the BoE has led to a slight gain for the pound against the dollar in 2024.

