Left Menu

Bengaluru Becomes Pioneer with Uber Moto Women Launch

Uber launched 'Uber Moto Women' in Bengaluru, a service connecting female riders with female drivers, enhancing safety and mobility for women. This initiative aims to empower women drivers with flexible earning opportunities amid India's growing mobility sector, while maintaining security measures including anonymization and ride tracking features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:01 IST
Bengaluru Becomes Pioneer with Uber Moto Women Launch
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Uber introduced 'Uber Moto Women,' a trailblazing service in Bengaluru designed to cater exclusively to women. The initiative offers women-only bike rides, focusing on safety and empowerment by pairing female riders with female drivers.

This innovative service seeks to address women's safety and mobility needs, while simultaneously empowering female drivers with flexible income options. Developed with insights from women riders and drivers, 'Uber Moto Women' offers a secure, affordable, and convenient commuting solution, tailoring to those who prefer female chauffeurs.

With Bengaluru historically leading India's mobility innovations, the 'Uber Moto Women' service sets a precedent for inclusive urban transportation. The service includes privacy and safety features such as anonymized contact details and allows ride-sharing plans with trusted contacts. Uber's safety-focused RideCheck feature monitors unexpected incidents, ensuring comprehensive support for women drivers and riders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024