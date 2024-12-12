Bengaluru Becomes Pioneer with Uber Moto Women Launch

On Thursday, Uber introduced 'Uber Moto Women,' a trailblazing service in Bengaluru designed to cater exclusively to women. The initiative offers women-only bike rides, focusing on safety and empowerment by pairing female riders with female drivers.

This innovative service seeks to address women's safety and mobility needs, while simultaneously empowering female drivers with flexible income options. Developed with insights from women riders and drivers, 'Uber Moto Women' offers a secure, affordable, and convenient commuting solution, tailoring to those who prefer female chauffeurs.

With Bengaluru historically leading India's mobility innovations, the 'Uber Moto Women' service sets a precedent for inclusive urban transportation. The service includes privacy and safety features such as anonymized contact details and allows ride-sharing plans with trusted contacts. Uber's safety-focused RideCheck feature monitors unexpected incidents, ensuring comprehensive support for women drivers and riders.

