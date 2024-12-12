Left Menu

Chinese Auto Manufacturers to Miss Bharat Mobility Show Amidst Import Challenges

Chinese auto component makers are expected to skip the Bharat Mobility Show 2025, an important auto event in Delhi-NCR. With over 50 countries participating, the event sees obstacles in steel imports affecting production. Industry bodies seek government support for smoother import processes despite the push for localisation.

  • India

Chinese auto component manufacturers are notably absent from the list of participants for the upcoming Bharat Mobility Show 2025. The show, expected to attract over 50 countries, is scheduled for January across Delhi-NCR, yet no bookings have been made by the Chinese, according to ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta.

The event, a significant platform for automotive sectors including auto components, e-mobility, and tyres, comes at a time when China's exports constitute about 28% of India's auto component imports. This absence could signify a broader reluctance or strategic decision impacting trade dynamics.

Meanwhile, the automotive industry faces challenges with steel import approvals, as government policies push for increased localisation. Concerns have been raised by ACMA and SIAM with ministries, highlighting risks of halting production due to low inventory levels and the specialised nature of some imported technologies.

