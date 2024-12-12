Left Menu

Global Rate Cuts: Central Banks Adjust to Economic Pressures

Central banks from the euro area to Switzerland are cutting interest rates as economic pressures mount. With inflation varying globally and political changes impacting markets, countries like Canada, Sweden, and Japan adjust policies differently. While some ease aggressively, others like the United States remain cautious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:36 IST
Central banks across the globe are recalibrating their monetary policies as economic conditions fluctuate. On Thursday, the euro area and Switzerland led rate cuts, a day after Canada's significant 50 basis-point reduction. Other nations have reacted with varying degrees of caution, reflecting diverse economic challenges and inflation rates.

Switzerland initiated unexpected cuts to deter the Swiss franc's surge, with Canada and Sweden following suit due to sluggish economies. New Zealand signals further easing, while the Euro Zone maintains an assertive approach towards monetary easing to bolster growth.

The United States and Britain exhibit restraint in their approach, wary of economic uncertainty and inflation. Meanwhile, Japan and Australia project a shift in monetary stance amid rising inflation and economic slowdowns, adjusting to internal political and fiscal changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

