Commuter Chaos: Harbour Line Hiccups

On Thursday, Central Railway's harbour line experienced its second consecutive day of service disruptions due to technical glitches, according to railway officials.

The disruptions began with a train snag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus around 5:50 pm, affecting evening peak-hour commutes, leading to overcrowding in trains and stations.

The situation worsened when the Auxiliary Warning System (AWS) activated on a CSMT-bound train near Sandhurst Road and again at Chunabhatti, exacerbating crowding at major stations like Kurla, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)