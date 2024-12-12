Commuter Chaos: Harbour Line Hiccups
Central Railway's harbour line faced consecutive days of disruptions, affecting commuter services. Technical issues led to delays, crowds, and frustration among passengers, notably at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla. Millions rely on these crucial routes connecting CSMT to Panvel and Goregaon.
On Thursday, Central Railway's harbour line experienced its second consecutive day of service disruptions due to technical glitches, according to railway officials.
The disruptions began with a train snag at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus around 5:50 pm, affecting evening peak-hour commutes, leading to overcrowding in trains and stations.
The situation worsened when the Auxiliary Warning System (AWS) activated on a CSMT-bound train near Sandhurst Road and again at Chunabhatti, exacerbating crowding at major stations like Kurla, officials reported.
