Inflation Surge Fuels Dollar Rally Amid Global Interest Rate Shifts

The U.S. dollar experienced an increase following higher-than-expected inflation data, while the euro dipped after the ECB cut rates. Global interest rates are affected as the Fed is expected to cut rates, with implications across major currencies including the Swiss franc, yen, and Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar ascended on Thursday driven by unexpectedly high inflation figures while the euro saw a slight decline as the European Central Bank cut interest rates for the fourth time this year. The Labor Department report underscored a 0.4% increase in producer prices for November, surpassing expectations.

The dollar index, which contrasts the currency against six others, climbed 0.328% to 106.9 after another inflation report signaled a probable rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week. The Fed's anticipated rate cut has almost full market buy-in now, reflecting a shift from last week's 78% probability.

In contrast, various central banks, including the Swiss National Bank and the ECB, have recently adjusted rates. This divergence in cross-currency rate differentials bolsters the dollar's stance, according to Karl Schamotta of Corpay. The ECB's decision to cut rates by 25 basis points continues to herald further easing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

