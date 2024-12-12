Inflation Surge Fuels Dollar Rally Amid Global Interest Rate Shifts

The U.S. dollar ascended on Thursday driven by unexpectedly high inflation figures while the euro saw a slight decline as the European Central Bank cut interest rates for the fourth time this year. The Labor Department report underscored a 0.4% increase in producer prices for November, surpassing expectations.

The dollar index, which contrasts the currency against six others, climbed 0.328% to 106.9 after another inflation report signaled a probable rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week. The Fed's anticipated rate cut has almost full market buy-in now, reflecting a shift from last week's 78% probability.

In contrast, various central banks, including the Swiss National Bank and the ECB, have recently adjusted rates. This divergence in cross-currency rate differentials bolsters the dollar's stance, according to Karl Schamotta of Corpay. The ECB's decision to cut rates by 25 basis points continues to herald further easing.

