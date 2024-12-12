Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise as ECB Signals Ongoing Inflation Battle
Euro zone bond yields rose as the ECB cut interest rates by 25 basis points, with President Christine Lagarde emphasizing the need to continue combating inflation. Despite the rate cut, Euro zone yields, including Germany's, experienced an uptick. Investors adjusted their expectations amid ongoing inflationary pressures and economic weakness.
On Thursday, euro zone government bond yields ascended, following the European Central Bank's (ECB) anticipated decision to slash interest rates by 25 basis points. President Christine Lagarde underscored that the struggle against inflation persists, despite this monetary policy easing.
Germany's 10-year bond yield, a euro zone benchmark, surged 4 basis points to 2.17%, even after briefly dipping post-ECB announcement. The ECB's rate cut, its fourth this year, aligns with market expectations for lower borrowing rates, yet opens possibilities for further cuts if inflation remains resilient and economic conditions falter.
Lagarde expressed vigilance on inflationary trends, highlighting some measures' stubbornly high nature. Investors adjusted to the ECB's outlook, tempering expectations of a larger rate reduction. Concurrent data from the U.S. indicated rising jobless claims and an inflated producer price index, which interacted with euro zone bond movements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ECB
- Euro zone
- bond yields
- interest rates
- Christine Lagarde
- inflation
- Germany
- Italy
- debt
- investors
ALSO READ
Germany's Debt Brake Debate: Merkel's Successor Sets the Stage
Pakistan's Inflation Eases: Economic Outlook Improves
Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and Germany Exchange Journalistic Expulsions
Federal Reserve's Inflation Report: A Market Game Changer?
Germany's Startup Boost: Second Financing for the Future Act