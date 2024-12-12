Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise as ECB Signals Ongoing Inflation Battle

Euro zone bond yields rose as the ECB cut interest rates by 25 basis points, with President Christine Lagarde emphasizing the need to continue combating inflation. Despite the rate cut, Euro zone yields, including Germany's, experienced an uptick. Investors adjusted their expectations amid ongoing inflationary pressures and economic weakness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:24 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise as ECB Signals Ongoing Inflation Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, euro zone government bond yields ascended, following the European Central Bank's (ECB) anticipated decision to slash interest rates by 25 basis points. President Christine Lagarde underscored that the struggle against inflation persists, despite this monetary policy easing.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a euro zone benchmark, surged 4 basis points to 2.17%, even after briefly dipping post-ECB announcement. The ECB's rate cut, its fourth this year, aligns with market expectations for lower borrowing rates, yet opens possibilities for further cuts if inflation remains resilient and economic conditions falter.

Lagarde expressed vigilance on inflationary trends, highlighting some measures' stubbornly high nature. Investors adjusted to the ECB's outlook, tempering expectations of a larger rate reduction. Concurrent data from the U.S. indicated rising jobless claims and an inflated producer price index, which interacted with euro zone bond movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024