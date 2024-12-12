Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise as ECB Signals Ongoing Inflation Battle

On Thursday, euro zone government bond yields ascended, following the European Central Bank's (ECB) anticipated decision to slash interest rates by 25 basis points. President Christine Lagarde underscored that the struggle against inflation persists, despite this monetary policy easing.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, a euro zone benchmark, surged 4 basis points to 2.17%, even after briefly dipping post-ECB announcement. The ECB's rate cut, its fourth this year, aligns with market expectations for lower borrowing rates, yet opens possibilities for further cuts if inflation remains resilient and economic conditions falter.

Lagarde expressed vigilance on inflationary trends, highlighting some measures' stubbornly high nature. Investors adjusted to the ECB's outlook, tempering expectations of a larger rate reduction. Concurrent data from the U.S. indicated rising jobless claims and an inflated producer price index, which interacted with euro zone bond movements.

