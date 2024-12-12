Tragic Kerala Highway Accident Sparks Protests and Investigations

Four school students lost their lives in a tragic accident on a highway in Kalladikode, Kerala, when a cement truck lost control and ran them over. The students were returning home from school at the time of the incident.

The accident occurred on the Palakkad-Kozhikode National Highway, sparking protests by locals who have long complained about the area being an accident hotspot. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed sorrow and promised coordinated emergency medical care for the injured.

Authorities are now investigating the incident, examining CCTV footage, and considering factors like speed and possible alcohol consumption by the driver. Meanwhile, the truck driver and cleaner have been taken into custody as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)