Trump Transition Ensures Boeing Safety
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the Transportation Department, Sean Duffy, emphasizes the importance of Boeing airplane safety. He highlights the need for sufficient air traffic controllers and a robust Federal Aviation Administration. Current FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker is set to step down as Trump begins his term.
Donald Trump's administration is setting its sights on ensuring the safety of Boeing airplanes as Sean Duffy, nominated to head the Transportation Department, revealed in an interview with Reuters.
Duffy, a former Wisconsin Representative, stressed the necessity for a competent Federal Aviation Administration, capable of maintaining safety standards and ensuring sufficient staffing of air traffic controllers. Current FAA Administrator, Mike Whitaker, plans to resign on January 20 when Trump assumes office.
In response, Duffy assured that Trump will promptly appoint a capable new FAA administrator, with a deputy already in place by January 20, to oversee the agency's operations and uphold aviation safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
