Odisha Congress Protests Ignite Amidst MLA Suspensions Over Women's Safety Concerns

Odisha Congress faced clashes with police after 14 MLAs were suspended for planning to gherao the legislative assembly over women's safety issues. The party seeks to highlight crimes against women under the BJP government. Tensions rose with lathi charges and water cannons used against protestors in Bhubaneswar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:19 IST
Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid a tumultuous backdrop, Odisha Congress' protest against the suspension of 14 MLAs veered into chaos, with party chief Bhakta Charan Das condemning the violent confrontation with police as "not a good thing." The suspended lawmakers had planned to 'gherao' the assembly to highlight rampant crimes against women.

Speaking to ANI, Das emphasized, "We are protesting the atrocities against women in the state. A clash with police occurred, regrettably worsening the situation. It's crucial that the police maintain order, while we focus on vital public grievances without succumbing to violence."

The demonstration, which devolved into aggression and water cannon use by police, prompted Congress leader Ram Chandra Kadam to call the government "blind" and "fearful." Despite the crackdown, Kadam asserted, "Congress will not bow down. Women aren't safe, and our fight continues."

(With inputs from agencies.)

