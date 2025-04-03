Mystery Golf Ball Incident at Poona Club Raises Safety Concerns

A motorcyclist was reportedly injured by a stray golf ball near the Poona Club Golf Course, prompting a police case against the unidentified perpetrator and the club's management. The incident allegedly occurred while Pranil Kusle was riding on a nearby flyover, highlighting potential safety oversights.

The Poona Club, however, contests the claim, emphasizing that extensive safety measures are enforced to prevent such occurrences. Ikram Khan, advisor to the PGC committee, reassured that the course is fundamentally enclosed and netted to keep balls from straying off-premises.

Despite the club's defenses, doubts remain, especially as the possibility of a golf ball reaching the flyover has been questioned. Nevertheless, investigations are ongoing to validate the events and ensure public safety.

