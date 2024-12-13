Ontario Prepares for US Trade Tensions with Potential Liquor, Electricity Restrictions

Ontario is considering a drastic move to curb American alcohol imports and electricity exports to certain US states if President-elect Donald Trump carries out his tariff threats. The province, led by Premier Doug Ford, aims to protect Canadian economic interests amidst escalating trade tensions with the US.

Ford emphasized the potential restrictions as a last resort, framing them as a defense mechanism against Trump's possible blanket tariffs on Canadian goods. Trump's threats to impose a 25% tax on imports from Canada have ignited concerns over soaring energy and product costs for Americans.

Meanwhile, Alberta's government chooses a diplomatic route, refusing to cut off oil exports and rather engaging with US allies to ensure energy affordability and security. Canada remains a crucial supplier of oil and electricity to the US, making these trade relations vital for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)