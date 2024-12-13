Left Menu

Price Surge Alert: Commercial Vehicles to Witness Hike by January 2025

Ashok Leyland will increase prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 3% in January 2025 due to inflation and higher commodity costs. The price hike will vary across models, and Tata Motors has also announced similar increases for its trucks and buses.

13-12-2024
Leading the charge against rising costs, Ashok Leyland, the flagship entity of the Hinduja Group, announced a price increase of up to 3% on its entire range of commercial vehicles, effective January 2025.

The move aims to counteract inflation and elevated commodity prices that have pressured production costs, impacting all models and variants.

Tata Motors also disclosed plans to elevate prices by up to 2% for its truck and bus lineup starting January 1, 2025, as auto manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki and Mercedes-Benz, respond to escalating input expenses.

