Price Surge Alert: Commercial Vehicles to Witness Hike by January 2025

Leading the charge against rising costs, Ashok Leyland, the flagship entity of the Hinduja Group, announced a price increase of up to 3% on its entire range of commercial vehicles, effective January 2025.

The move aims to counteract inflation and elevated commodity prices that have pressured production costs, impacting all models and variants.

Tata Motors also disclosed plans to elevate prices by up to 2% for its truck and bus lineup starting January 1, 2025, as auto manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki and Mercedes-Benz, respond to escalating input expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)