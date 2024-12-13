Market Waves: The Dollar Surge and Global Equities Under Strain

Global markets faced turbulence on Friday as the dollar's robust performance strained investor sentiment. Asian shares dropped sharply, with Treasury yields on track for their steepest weekly rise in a year due to fading hopes of U.S. rate cuts in 2025. Economic measures from Beijing failed to buoy Chinese stocks.

European markets braced for a lower opening following a decline in the EUROSTOXX 50 futures, despite a slight rise in Nasdaq futures after Wall Street's retreat from record highs. Central banks in Switzerland, Canada, and the European Central Bank implemented rate cuts, inadvertently bolstering the U.S. dollar.

The dollar's strength is placing pressure on emerging market currencies. Central banks in Indonesia and India are intervening to support their currencies amidst dwindling values. Long-term Treasury yields continue to rise, with confidence still leaning towards a Federal Reserve rate cut next week.

