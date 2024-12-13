Left Menu

Bomb Threats Surge: Mumbai Police on High Alert

Mumbai police are investigating a bomb threat to the Reserve Bank of India after receiving a Russian-language email warning of an explosive. The threat was directed to the RBI's new governor, amid a rising wave of false bomb alerts targeting schools, airports, and other locations across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mumbai's finest are in action as they investigate a bomb threat targeting the Reserve Bank of India. The alarming warning, cloaked in Russian, arrived in the inbox of newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

This threat comes amid a notable uptick in bomb alerts across the nation, with schools, railway stations, and airports frequently finding themselves in the crosshairs. Instances of hoax threats have surged, with Delhi alone facing threats at 40 schools this week.

Airlines and airports in India confronted nearly 1,000 hoax threats up until November, marking a worrying trend nearly ten times higher than last year. The police stress that each threat is taken seriously as investigations continue relentlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

