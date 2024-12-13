Bomb Threats Surge: Mumbai Police on High Alert

Mumbai's finest are in action as they investigate a bomb threat targeting the Reserve Bank of India. The alarming warning, cloaked in Russian, arrived in the inbox of newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

This threat comes amid a notable uptick in bomb alerts across the nation, with schools, railway stations, and airports frequently finding themselves in the crosshairs. Instances of hoax threats have surged, with Delhi alone facing threats at 40 schools this week.

Airlines and airports in India confronted nearly 1,000 hoax threats up until November, marking a worrying trend nearly ten times higher than last year. The police stress that each threat is taken seriously as investigations continue relentlessly.

