Bomb Threats Surge: Mumbai Police on High Alert
Mumbai police are investigating a bomb threat to the Reserve Bank of India after receiving a Russian-language email warning of an explosive. The threat was directed to the RBI's new governor, amid a rising wave of false bomb alerts targeting schools, airports, and other locations across India.
Mumbai's finest are in action as they investigate a bomb threat targeting the Reserve Bank of India. The alarming warning, cloaked in Russian, arrived in the inbox of newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
This threat comes amid a notable uptick in bomb alerts across the nation, with schools, railway stations, and airports frequently finding themselves in the crosshairs. Instances of hoax threats have surged, with Delhi alone facing threats at 40 schools this week.
Airlines and airports in India confronted nearly 1,000 hoax threats up until November, marking a worrying trend nearly ten times higher than last year. The police stress that each threat is taken seriously as investigations continue relentlessly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Schools to Reopen After Tragic Hiatus
Unrecognised Schools in Kerala Under Scrutiny as New Guidelines Emerge
Air pollution: SC says all GRAP IV measures except relating to schools will continue to operate till Dec 2 .
Karnataka's Education Overhaul: 500 Schools Set for Major Upgrade
Telangana Government Tightens Food Safety in Schools Amid Poisoning Scandals