Atishi Accuses BJP of Enabling Arbitrary Fee Hikes in Delhi Schools

AAP leader Atishi has accused private schools in Delhi of enforcing arbitrary fee hikes following the BJP's rise to power in the city. During a press conference, she highlighted how tuition fees have surged without adequate regulatory checks.

Atishi claims under AAP's previous administration, a strict cap was maintained on fee increases, and discrepancies were thoroughly audited. She insists that during AAP's decade-long governance, schools needed prior approval to raise fees, ensuring accountability.

The issue has resulted in a wave of parents seeking AAP's aid. Atishi challenges Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to establish transparency by permitting a CAG audit of private schools, potentially halting unauthorized fee hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)