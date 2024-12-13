Left Menu

Asian shares fell due to undefined Chinese stimulus plans, while U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on diminishing expectations of a rate cut in 2025. European stocks fluctuated and U.S. futures edged higher. The dollar strengthened as policymakers focused on debt and consumption amid trade tensions with the U.S.

Updated: 13-12-2024 14:39 IST
Asian Markets Tumble Amid Disappointment Over Chinese Stimulus
Asian markets experienced a downturn on Friday following vague signals regarding Chinese stimulus measures that left investors disheartened. The reaction came as U.S. Treasury yields posted their largest weekly climb in a year, buoyed by tempered expectations for a U.S. rate cut in 2025.

In Europe, markets opened with mixed performances, while U.S. futures rose slightly. The British economy contracted in October, leading to a decline in the pound. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks suffered over 2% losses as the Central Economic Work Conference offered no new stimulus details.

China's leaders vowed to boost debt and consumer spending but failed to inspire confidence in their equities. With Donald Trump's potential re-entry into U.S. politics, trade tensions look set to rise, undermining growth expectations and driving a notable drop in Chinese bond yields. Meanwhile, rate cut moves in Switzerland, Canada, and Europe fortified the appeal of U.S. interest rates, boosting the dollar.

Latest News

