Modi Government's Ambitious Infrastructure Drive

The Modi government is focused on increasing capital expenditure on infrastructure, aiming to reach Rs 11.11 lakh crore by 2024-25. This effort is part of a plan to transform India into a developed nation with a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, enhancing India's road, air, and rail connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
The Modi administration is making significant strides in infrastructure development, with a remarkable increase in capital expenditure over the past five years. The government aims to meet the ambitious target of Rs 11.11 lakh crore in spending for the current fiscal year, as confirmed by State Minister for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary.

Infrastructure expenditure has witnessed a dramatic rise, climbing from over Rs 5 lakh crore in 2021-22 to a projected Rs 11.11 lakh crore by 2024-25. This initiative highlights India's commitment to improving its road, air, and rail connectivity, as emphasized by Chaudhary during a recent press briefing.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, the government is setting financial priorities to reach a high-income status. According to Niti Aayog's 'Vision for Viksit Bharat @ 2047', India looks to boost its GDP to USD 30 trillion and per capita income to USD 18,000 by its centennial independence celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

