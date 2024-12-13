Minister Pushes Strategic Road Links for Himachal Pradesh

In a strategic move to bolster infrastructure, Vikramaditya Singh, Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister, met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss pivotal construction projects. Singh proposed a new road linking Ghatasni to Kullu, potentially slashing travel distance by 40 kilometers, promising both strategic and tourism benefits.

The initiative also includes the construction of a Rs 125.57 crore double-lane bridge over the Beas River to connect the Kangra and Hamirpur districts. A further Rs 19.09 crore is sought for a single-lane bridge in the Mandi district, marking a critical step in enhancing regional connectivity.

Applauding Gadkari's sanctioning of Rs 350 crore for road infrastructure, Singh highlighted the potential economic uplift for the state. Additionally, Singh expressed gratitude for the union's support in waiving forest clearances for ropeway projects, signaling comprehensive federal backing for state development plans.

