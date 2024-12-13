Private Bus Operators Demand Regulatory Panel in West Bengal

The apex body representing private bus operators in West Bengal is calling for the establishment of a regulatory panel by the Transport department. This would address the numerous issues troubling non-government stage carriages in the city and throughout the state.

Despite handling 85% of daily passenger traffic, private bus operators highlight a lack of support from the state transport department, especially concerning financial aid for mandatory BS VI vehicle upgrades. Tapan Banerjee, secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate, emphasized the urgent need for a regulatory body to tackle this crisis effectively.

Additionally, the proposed panel would look into overdue bus fare hikes and the 'arbitrary imposition of fines' by Kolkata's traffic police. Discontent grows as private operators claim bias against them in favor of state-operated services, with the association also calling for GST relief on diesel to mitigate financial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)