Left Menu

November Auto Sales Surge: Passenger Vehicles Set Record High

November 2024 saw a 4.1% rise in domestic passenger vehicle sales, reaching 347,522 units, a record high. However, two-wheelers and three-wheelers experienced slight declines. SIAM highlights the impact of Diwali on sales trends despite absence in November. Total production across vehicle categories stands at 2,407,351 units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:35 IST
November Auto Sales Surge: Passenger Vehicles Set Record High
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a positive turn for the automobile sector, domestic sales of passenger vehicles witnessed a 4.1% year-on-year increase in November, reaching a record-breaking 347,522 units, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). This surge contrasts with November 2023, when sales were recorded at 333,833 units.

Meanwhile, the three-wheeler market experienced a decline, with sales dropping by 1.3% to 59,350 units. The two-wheeler category showed mixed trends: while scooter sales increased by 11.7% to 568,580 units, motorcycle sales declined by 7.5%, standing at 990,246 units. Overall, two-wheeler sales saw a marginal 1.1% increase, totaling 1,604,749 units.

Rajesh Menon, Director General of SIAM, noted that although Diwali, a significant sales period, did not occur in November, the demand momentum from October's festival period persisted. Passenger vehicles marked their best-ever sales for November, while two-wheelers surpassed the 1.6 million mark for a non-Diwali November. Nonetheless, both two-wheelers and three-wheelers faced slight de-growth of 1.1% and 1.3% respectively, compared to last year. Total production across all vehicle categories reached 2,407,351 units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024