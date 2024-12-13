Left Menu

Revamping India's Roads: Gadkari's Bold Plans

Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced the near completion of significant expressway projects, aiming to drastically cut down travel time between major cities and reduce transport-related air pollution. Initiatives also include green projects to decrease logistics costs and efforts to minimize road accidents in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 16:54 IST
Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced the nearing completion of the Delhi-Dehradun expressway, slated to reduce travel time between the two cities to just two hours, within three months. The current travel time is five to six hours. Gadkari was speaking at the 'Times Network India Economic Conclave 2024.'

Additionally, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, set to shorten the journey to 12 hours, is expected to be completed within two months. The Delhi-Dehradun highway project comprises two major packages, including a Rs 10,000 crore initiative from Delhi's Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad, which will soon be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gadkari highlighted ongoing efforts to tackle air pollution and transportation inefficiencies, including his ministry's role in reducing logistics costs and addressing road safety challenges. The minister also shared plans for alternative fuel projects to manage stubble burning and cut down on air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

