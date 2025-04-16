Left Menu

Breathing Clean: India's Battle Against Air Pollution

India's air quality lags behind WHO standards, with 41% of households using biomass fuels, leading to health issues. WHO's Dr. Maria Neira calls for scaling up programs to reduce pollution. Initiatives like transitioning to cleaner energy and educating medical professionals on air pollution are crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva/Newdelhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:50 IST
Breathing Clean: India's Battle Against Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An official from the United Nations body has raised concerns over India's air quality, stating it falls short of WHO standards, with a significant portion of the population still using biomass fuels. This reliance leads to numerous deaths annually, according to Dr. Maria Neira, Director of Environment, Climate Change, and Health at WHO.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Dr. Neira emphasized the need to enhance existing programs targeting household air pollution from biomass fuel usage. She urged Indian authorities to accelerate and expand the implementation of solutions like LPG access and subsidies, highlighting the health benefits of transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

Dr. Neira also pointed out that air pollution significantly contributes to noncommunicable diseases, urging for political engagement to meet WHO's air quality standards. She expressed optimism about India's potential to lead by example, given the country's resources and innovation capabilities, pushing for a fair transition to renewable energy and clean air initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025