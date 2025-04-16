Breathing Clean: India's Battle Against Air Pollution

An official from the United Nations body has raised concerns over India's air quality, stating it falls short of WHO standards, with a significant portion of the population still using biomass fuels. This reliance leads to numerous deaths annually, according to Dr. Maria Neira, Director of Environment, Climate Change, and Health at WHO.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Dr. Neira emphasized the need to enhance existing programs targeting household air pollution from biomass fuel usage. She urged Indian authorities to accelerate and expand the implementation of solutions like LPG access and subsidies, highlighting the health benefits of transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

Dr. Neira also pointed out that air pollution significantly contributes to noncommunicable diseases, urging for political engagement to meet WHO's air quality standards. She expressed optimism about India's potential to lead by example, given the country's resources and innovation capabilities, pushing for a fair transition to renewable energy and clean air initiatives.

