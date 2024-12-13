South Asia's Green Transformation: A Call for Collaboration

The South Asia Economic Summit wrapped up on Friday, emphasizing the urgency for sustainable and inclusive growth anchored in a green economy. The event saw participation from economists, policymakers, and civil society leaders across South Asia.

Commerce Minister Damodar Bhandari urged collaborative efforts to address climate change and development challenges facing the region. Highlighting these issues, Nepal's central bank Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari stressed the importance of resource mobilization for economic transformation through a green economy.

Govinda Bahadur Karki, from Nepal's Ministry of Commerce and Industries, shared shocking statistics: less than 3% of global climate finance reached the least developed nations. As a response, the summit emphasized the necessity for regional cooperation to combat economic inequality and climate change.

