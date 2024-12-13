Left Menu

South Asia's Green Transformation: A Call for Collaboration

The South Asia Economic Summit emphasized sustainable and inclusive development through a green economy. Key figures stressed regional collaboration to tackle climate change and economic inequality. The summit highlighted the insufficient climate finance reaching the least developed countries, urging joint action for the region's vulnerable communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:20 IST
  Nepal
  • Nepal

The South Asia Economic Summit wrapped up on Friday, emphasizing the urgency for sustainable and inclusive growth anchored in a green economy. The event saw participation from economists, policymakers, and civil society leaders across South Asia.

Commerce Minister Damodar Bhandari urged collaborative efforts to address climate change and development challenges facing the region. Highlighting these issues, Nepal's central bank Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari stressed the importance of resource mobilization for economic transformation through a green economy.

Govinda Bahadur Karki, from Nepal's Ministry of Commerce and Industries, shared shocking statistics: less than 3% of global climate finance reached the least developed nations. As a response, the summit emphasized the necessity for regional cooperation to combat economic inequality and climate change.

