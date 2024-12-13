Tragedy on Wheels: BEST Electric Bus Accident Shocks Mumbai
An electric bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport hit a crowd in Kurla, resulting in seven fatalities and 42 injuries. The driver, Sanjay More, was arrested for reckless driving. The accident provoked concerns about speed regulations and training for bus drivers.
- Country:
- India
An electric bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) tragically crashed into a crowd in the Kurla area earlier this week, killing seven and injuring 42 others. Officials report the bus reached speeds of 46 kmph at the time of the accident.
Driver Sanjay More, 54, is currently in police custody, accused of reckless driving. The bus speed was locked at 80 kmph, a standard practice by BEST, though similar buses by the same manufacturer are locked at lower speeds.
BEST is investigating the accident and has formed a committee to assess speed regulations and driver training protocols. The tragedy prompts urgent review as traffic congestion and complex road conditions persist in Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
