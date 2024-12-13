Left Menu

Tragedy on Wheels: BEST Electric Bus Accident Shocks Mumbai

An electric bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport hit a crowd in Kurla, resulting in seven fatalities and 42 injuries. The driver, Sanjay More, was arrested for reckless driving. The accident provoked concerns about speed regulations and training for bus drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:48 IST
Tragedy on Wheels: BEST Electric Bus Accident Shocks Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An electric bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) tragically crashed into a crowd in the Kurla area earlier this week, killing seven and injuring 42 others. Officials report the bus reached speeds of 46 kmph at the time of the accident.

Driver Sanjay More, 54, is currently in police custody, accused of reckless driving. The bus speed was locked at 80 kmph, a standard practice by BEST, though similar buses by the same manufacturer are locked at lower speeds.

BEST is investigating the accident and has formed a committee to assess speed regulations and driver training protocols. The tragedy prompts urgent review as traffic congestion and complex road conditions persist in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024