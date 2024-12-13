India-UAE: Strengthening Ties Through Trade and Technology

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have furthered their bilateral cooperation through the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and enhanced energy collaboration. The deliberations took place during the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) held in New Delhi.

The talks, co-chaired by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighted the strong and diversified economic partnership between the two nations. Trade has seen a steady growth, reaching USD 85 billion, owing to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in May 2022.

The meeting also addressed strategic areas such as defence, emerging technologies, and renewable energy. The ministers signed the bilateral investment treaty and launched the Virtual Trade Corridor, marking a new chapter in the India-UAE relationship amidst geopolitical developments like the situation in Gaza and Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)