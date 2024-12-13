Left Menu

India-UAE: Strengthening Ties Through Trade and Technology

India and UAE engaged in fruitful discussions to implement the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and expand energy cooperation. The 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties in energy, trade, and connectivity, with considerable growth in trade since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:57 IST
In a significant diplomatic engagement, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have furthered their bilateral cooperation through the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and enhanced energy collaboration. The deliberations took place during the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) held in New Delhi.

The talks, co-chaired by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighted the strong and diversified economic partnership between the two nations. Trade has seen a steady growth, reaching USD 85 billion, owing to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in May 2022.

The meeting also addressed strategic areas such as defence, emerging technologies, and renewable energy. The ministers signed the bilateral investment treaty and launched the Virtual Trade Corridor, marking a new chapter in the India-UAE relationship amidst geopolitical developments like the situation in Gaza and Syria.

