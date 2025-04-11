Pakistan and Belarus Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Economic Ties
Pakistan and Belarus have agreed to deepen cooperation across various sectors, following talks between PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Aleksandr Lukashenko. Focus areas include agriculture, mining, defence, and public transport. Pakistan is keen to leverage Belarus' expertise and plans joint ventures in agriculture equipment manufacturing.
On Friday, Pakistan and Belarus engaged in high-level discussions, culminating in an agreement to bolster collaboration in key sectors of mutual interest.
The meeting involved Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus. Radio Pakistan reported that the two countries aim to capitalize on collaborative opportunities in agriculture, mining, and other strategic fields.
During a press briefing, Sharif emphasized Pakistan's desire to draw on Belarus' expertise, particularly in manufacturing agricultural machinery, citing potential joint ventures as beneficial for both nations. He acknowledged the vast mineral resources in Pakistan and advocated for increased cooperation in this domain as well.
