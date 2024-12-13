Left Menu

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Reaches Historic Completion

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, a vital project connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian railway network, has achieved a significant milestone with the completion of final track work. This project, initiated in 2002 and deemed a 'National Project,' includes the iconic Chenab Bridge, boosting regional integration and economic growth.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has reached a historic milestone with the completion of the final track work, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced. This long-awaited advancement marks a significant step in enhancing rail connectivity for Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.

The USBRL project, declared a 'National Project' in 2002, is one of Indian Railways' most challenging undertakings post-independence. Comprising 38 tunnels and 927 bridges, the rail link spans 272 km and features the world's highest arch railway bridge, the iconic Chenab Bridge.

The rail link not only aims to integrate the Kashmir valley socio-economically with Jammu and India but also to foster regional development and boost tourism and trade. With phases of the project inaugurated incrementally since 2009, this latest milestone positions it closer to complete operationalization.

