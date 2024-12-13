Zepto Aims for Profitability: Revenue Surges Amidst Reduced Losses

Mumbai-based quick commerce company, Zepto, has substantially reduced its losses, reporting a Rs 1,248.6 crore loss in the fiscal year 2023-24, down from Rs 1,272.4 crore the previous year, according to Tofler data.

The firm recorded a remarkable revenue growth, reaching Rs 4,454 crore in FY24, more than double its Rs 2,025 crore revenue for the prior fiscal year. Aadit Palicha, Zepto's co-founder, shared these promising figures on LinkedIn, highlighting a significant improvement in profit after tax as a percentage of revenue, from -63% to -28%.

Palicha expressed confidence in Zepto's trajectory towards profitability and announced expansion plans to over 50 cities by the next quarter, with a potential IPO on the horizon for 2025. This strategic growth and robust financial planning demonstrate Zepto's commitment to becoming a fully Indian-owned firm within the next financial year.

