Left Menu

Innovating Affordable Luxury: Shaping India's Home Products Industry

At a national conclave by Metrix Research & Analytics, experts discussed innovation in affordable home products, vital for market growth projected at INR 3.50 lakh crore. Bridging affordability with evolving consumer aspirations, leveraging government spending, and embracing technology were focal points as industry leaders deliberated future strategies for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 11:19 IST
Innovating Affordable Luxury: Shaping India's Home Products Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant national conclave organized by Metrix Research & Analytics, experts have underlined the critical need for innovation in affordable and energy-efficient home products. With the home products market projected to soar to INR 3.50 lakh crore, the emphasis was on aligning industry capabilities with consumer aspirations for luxury items at accessible prices.

Vipul Roongta, MD & CEO of HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd., highlighted the demographic shifts powering a housing boom, especially in the affordable segment. He stressed the opportunity for growth by offering modern yet affordable solutions to meet the aspirations of India's burgeoning middle class, focusing also on sustainability.

The conclave addressed trends like rapid urbanization and the role of technology in home products. Emphasizing sustainability, leaders noted the importance of balancing innovation with affordability, catering to eco-conscious consumers while advocating the premiumization of luxury for the mainstream market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024