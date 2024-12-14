Left Menu

IndiGo's Swift Response to Istanbul Flight Delays

IndiGo is dispatching two aircraft to Istanbul to retrieve passengers affected by a canceled flight due to a technical issue. The delay affected flights to Delhi and Mumbai, leaving passengers stranded for over 24 hours, sparking social media complaints. IndiGo apologizes and arranges alternative transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
IndiGo has announced the deployment of two planes to Istanbul to assist passengers affected by a flight cancellation due to technical problems on Friday. Passengers had been left stranded in Istanbul for more than 24 hours after flights to Delhi and Mumbai faced significant delays.

In response to growing customer frustration and complaints on social media, IndiGo assured necessary measures were taken to provide updates, refreshments, and accommodations to affected travelers. The disruptions led to a domino effect on the airline's scheduled services on these major routes.

To mitigate the inconvenience, IndiGo is utilizing two A321 aircraft to bring passengers back to their destinations and issued an apology, citing appreciation for customer patience during the unforeseen disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

