Delhi Assembly Budget Session Kicks Off with Traditional Ceremony and Key Discussions

The Delhi Legislative Assembly begins its budget session under the new BJP government. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates the session with vital discussions on financial governance and policy issues. The session marks the return of BJP power after 27 years, with significant reports and motions on legislative agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:19 IST
Auto Drivers arrive at the Vidhan Sabha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Legislative Assembly's first budget session under the newly elected BJP government commenced with a traditional 'Kheer' ceremony attended by auto drivers, traders, and shopkeepers. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta arrived at the Vidhan Sabha, marking the start of crucial discussions and presentations scheduled for the session.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh highlighted the inclusiveness of the event, stating that representatives from various societal sectors were invited to witness the proceedings. Emphasizing the sweetness of the occasion, he remarked, 'Meethi kheer, meetha budget'. Today's agenda includes a motion for the election of financial committees, a significant move in the assembly's financial governance.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will propose the election of nine members each for the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Estimates, and Committee on Government Undertakings. This session, following the BJP's return to power after 27 years, will also see the tabling of the CAG report on the functioning of DTC, among other pressing issues.

The session began with the national song 'Vande Mataram', setting the tone for the day's proceedings. Members engaged in Question Hour, discussing vital issues like water scarcity and infrastructure problems. Special Mention allows the assembly to debate pressing matters, reflecting the commitment to address national capital concerns.

Important presentations by the Business Advisory Committee and the Committee on Private Members' Bills are scheduled, aiming to provide insights into the legislative agenda. The session runs from March 24 to March 28, 2025, with provisions for an extension if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

