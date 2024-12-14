IndiGo Flight's Emergency Medical Landing in Karachi

An IndiGo flight en route to Jeddah from Delhi was unexpectedly diverted to Karachi International Airport on Saturday. This urgent detour was necessitated by a critical medical emergency involving a 55-year-old passenger.

According to sources within Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority, the aircraft's crew sought immediate ground assistance after the male passenger's condition deteriorated despite onboard medical intervention.

Upon safe landing, a doctor promptly attended to the patient. Post formalities, the flight was cleared to return to Delhi, offload the unwell passenger, and then resume its journey to Jeddah.

(With inputs from agencies.)