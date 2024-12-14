Left Menu

IndiGo Flight's Emergency Medical Landing in Karachi

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Jeddah made an emergency landing at Karachi airport due to a medical emergency. A 55-year-old Indian man fell seriously ill, prompting the diversion. The passenger was attended by a doctor, and the flight later returned to Delhi before continuing to Jeddah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi/Newdelhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 16:01 IST
IndiGo Flight's Emergency Medical Landing in Karachi

An IndiGo flight en route to Jeddah from Delhi was unexpectedly diverted to Karachi International Airport on Saturday. This urgent detour was necessitated by a critical medical emergency involving a 55-year-old passenger.

According to sources within Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority, the aircraft's crew sought immediate ground assistance after the male passenger's condition deteriorated despite onboard medical intervention.

Upon safe landing, a doctor promptly attended to the patient. Post formalities, the flight was cleared to return to Delhi, offload the unwell passenger, and then resume its journey to Jeddah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

