Chinese Investors to Pour $1 Billion into Pakistan's First Medical City

A Chinese business delegation has expressed interest in investing $1 billion to establish a medical city in Pakistan, highlighting the nation's growing economic ties with China. The proposed city, set in Karachi's Dhabeji Economic Zone, aims to be Pakistan's first fully integrated pharmaceutical and medical ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 14-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Chinese business delegation announced plans to invest $1 billion in creating a medical city in Pakistan, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties between the two nations. This significant investment signals a deepening relationship between China and Pakistan, which has already seen extensive development collaborations, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The proposed medical city is to be established in Karachi's Dhabeji Economic Zone, located outside the country's biggest city and financial hub. This initiative aims to create Pakistan's first fully integrated pharmaceutical and medical ecosystem, showcasing China's interest in expanding its footprint in Pakistan's health sector as well as other key areas such as agriculture and energy.

The meeting, attended by Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and the Chinese Consul General, marked the end of successful negotiations between the Sindh government and the Chinese investor conglomerate. President Zardari expressed his commitment to facilitate Chinese investments, while Sindh's Chief Minister emphasized efforts to foster mutual cultural understanding, including language courses.

