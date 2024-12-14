Viral Begging Video Spurs Investigation in Bengaluru Metro
A video of a man begging inside a Bengaluru Metro train has gone viral, prompting an investigation. The differently-abled man, wearing a skull cap, was recorded moving from passenger to passenger. Authorities are working to determine the date, time, and boarding station of the individual involved.
A video capturing a man begging inside a Bengaluru Metro train has sparked widespread attention online and initiated an investigation by local authorities. The footage shows a differently-abled man, adorned with a skull cap, seeking alms from passengers aboard the train.
The video, believed to be recorded on a Saturday, has gone viral on social media, although the exact time and circumstances remain under examination by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials.
Authorities are investigating to pinpoint where the man boarded the Metro and to confirm whether he was wearing the skull cap upon entering the station. This incident marks the second of its kind in the Bengaluru Metro over the past three years, according to a BMRCL officer who spoke to PTI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
